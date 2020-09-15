Menu
Charles "Charlie" Sievers, 78, of Waterloo, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at UnityPoint Health–Allen Hospital. He was born April 23, 1942 in Lisbon, son of LaVern and Wilma (Bailey) Sievers. He graduated from Mount Vernon High School. Charlie served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge in 1967. He was awarded many awards and commendations during his service. He married Jo Ann (Lewallen) Coleman on Nov. 18, 1994. Charlie worked as a semi driver and machinist for John Deere for many years. He was a member of the American Legion, AMVETS, and Waterloo Eagles Club, and attended Grace Baptist Church. Charlie enjoyed fishing, making birdhouses, and tinkering in his garage. He also spent his free time socializing with his coffee friends and playing cards at the Eagles.

Survived by his wife, Jo Ann Sievers of Waterloo; three step-children; and sister, Helen (Robert) Caspers of Lisbon. Preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Sharon Nost and Patricia Montgomery; and brother, Donald Sievers.

Services: 1 pm on Thurs., Sept. 17, 2020 at Kearns Funeral Service. Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation: One hour prior to services at Kearns. Memorials: may be directed to the American Cancer Society and the American Parkinson Disease Association. Go to: www.kearnsfuneralservice.com for more.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 15, 2020.
