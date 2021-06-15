Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles M. Strack
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
White Pine Funeral Services
753 S 100 E
Logan, UT

Charles M. Strack

December 17, 1951-June 3, 2021

Charles M. Strack, 69, passed away at his home in Logan, Utah, June 3, 2021.

The youngest child of Thomas (T.C.) and Lorraine Strack, he was born on December 17, 1951 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He moved with his family to Grundy Center, Iowa in 1954, where he attended public school and graduated in 1970. He received his B.S.E. degree 1974 from the University of Iowa. He began his career working for the Thomas and Lowrey organ companies, then for Victor Business Products. He moved from Seattle, Washington to San Jose, California in 1981 where he was employed at Omron Electronics and Scientific Technologies Inc. In 2006 he moved to Logan, Utah, were he worked for Automation Products Group until his retirement in about 2016.

Charles is survived by his brother David C. Strack of Waterloo, sister Mary Kabel (David W.) of Cedar Falls, nephews David C. Kabel and William Kabel, both of Iowa City, and Paul Kabel of Cedar Falls.

Charles' special interests were music, playing and restoring organs, photography, and his pets and companions, his cats.

He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.

No services are planned at this time. Memories may be shared with the family at www.whitepinefunerals.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
White Pine Funeral Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by White Pine Funeral Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.