Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charmaine B. Campbell
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
400 South Street
Waterloo, IA

Charmaine B. Campbell

February 4, 1959-December 9, 2020

Charmaine Beatrice Campbell, 60, of Inver Grove Heights, Minn, died Wednesday, December 9, at Fairview Southdale Hospital Edina, Minn.

She was born February 4, 1959, in Woodruff, Wisc, the daughter of Robert Sero and Betrice "Rita" Schuman. She married Richard Campbell Jr. on April 23, 1977, in Waterloo.

Charmaine was employed with various jobs and was also a homemaker.

Survivors include: her husband, Richard of Inver Grove Heights, Minn; her children, Richard (Lisa) Campbell of Inver Grove Heights, Minn, Jennifer (Robert Nielsen) Campbell of Dunkerton, Julia Campbell of St. Paul, Minn, and Johnathan (Angie) Campbell of Bemidji, Minn; thirteen grandchildren, Danielle, Richard III, Autum, Dakota, Dustin, Jada-Lynn, Joanna, Destiny, Marianna, Phoenix, Faith, Alexander, and Sofia; four brothers, Ed (Genny) Vetternack of Waterloo, Ted (Rachel Sheppo) Vetternack of Lac Du Flambeu, Wisc, Bob (Barb) Sero Jr. of Cedar Rapids, and Charles (Vicki) Sero of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her parents.

Mass of Christian Burial: 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Public visitation from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street. Visitation also one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church. Request anyone attending the visitation and funeral to wear a face covering. Due to restrictions the visitation will be limited to 15 people at a time.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
400 South Street, Waterloo, IA
Dec
16
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
IA
Dec
16
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.