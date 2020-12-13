Charmaine B. Campbell

February 4, 1959-December 9, 2020

Charmaine Beatrice Campbell, 60, of Inver Grove Heights, Minn, died Wednesday, December 9, at Fairview Southdale Hospital Edina, Minn.

She was born February 4, 1959, in Woodruff, Wisc, the daughter of Robert Sero and Betrice "Rita" Schuman. She married Richard Campbell Jr. on April 23, 1977, in Waterloo.

Charmaine was employed with various jobs and was also a homemaker.

Survivors include: her husband, Richard of Inver Grove Heights, Minn; her children, Richard (Lisa) Campbell of Inver Grove Heights, Minn, Jennifer (Robert Nielsen) Campbell of Dunkerton, Julia Campbell of St. Paul, Minn, and Johnathan (Angie) Campbell of Bemidji, Minn; thirteen grandchildren, Danielle, Richard III, Autum, Dakota, Dustin, Jada-Lynn, Joanna, Destiny, Marianna, Phoenix, Faith, Alexander, and Sofia; four brothers, Ed (Genny) Vetternack of Waterloo, Ted (Rachel Sheppo) Vetternack of Lac Du Flambeu, Wisc, Bob (Barb) Sero Jr. of Cedar Rapids, and Charles (Vicki) Sero of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her parents.

Mass of Christian Burial: 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Public visitation from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street. Visitation also one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church. Request anyone attending the visitation and funeral to wear a face covering. Due to restrictions the visitation will be limited to 15 people at a time.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

