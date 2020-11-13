Charmaine R. (Chum) Heineman

August 6, 1942-November 7, 2020

Charmaine R. "Chum" Heineman, 78, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Keystone Nursing Care Center.

Private family funeral services will be held at St. Mark's Lutheran church in Garrison with Rev. Dr. Dean Rothchild officiating. Memorials may be directed to the Keystone Nursing Care Center, St. Croix Hospice, or St. Mark's Lutheran Church, in care of Phillips Funeral Home, PO Box 307, Vinton, IA 52349.

Charmaine was born on August 6, 1942, on a farm near Garrison to Ray and Agnes (Allers) Selk. She attended Garrison High School. Chum excelled at basketball and was the starting forward on the 1957 Garrison High School state championship team, and the 1959 state third place finishing team. On August 8, 1959, she was united in marriage to John Heineman at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Garrison. Chum enjoyed working in her yard and with her flowers, and bowling with special friends in league at Berry's Lanes in Vinton. She took great joy in her marriage and was a devoted wife to her husband John. Her family was her greatest joy, especially her grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Chum will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, whose memory will be treasured by all who knew her,

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, John; son Dan (Connie) Heineman of Garrison; daughter Wendy Ewoldt of Dysart; grandchildren, Sarah (Cody) Johnson, and their son Leland of Garrison, Zachary (Claire Riffey) of Vinton, Aly (Lance) Goken, and their daughters, Hudsyn, Haelyn, and Kohyn of Traer, Reece (Brooke) Ewoldt, and their son Easton of Dysart; sister, Gaylene (Ray) Gabbert of Gilbert, AZ; brother-in-law, Russell Ridenour of Dakota Dunes SD; and brothers, John Selk of Lawton, OK, and Tom Selk of Everett, WA; and 2 sisters-in-law, Mary Paquette of Holland, MI, and Marsha Sterling of Las Vegas, NV; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law Mark Ewoldt, sister Delores "Dort" Ridenour; and sister-in-law Marilyn Selk.

The family wishes to thank Virginia Gay Hospital, The Keystone Nursing Care Center, St. Croix Hospice and special neighbors, Marty and Linda Waterman for the care they have extended to Chum and John.

