Christina Phillips Bailey
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020

Christina (Tina) Phillips Bailey

August 7, 1937-November 25, 2020

WATERLOO – Christina (Tina) Phillips Bailey, 83, died Nov. 25, 2020 of natural causes. She was born Aug. 7, 1937 to James S. Phillips and Annabelle Norma (Lowe) Phillips in Chicago.

Christina married George Tyler Sr.; they later divorced. They had four children. After moving to Waterloo she married Earnest Bailey; from that union came eight more children and two stepchildren.

Survived by: five sons, George (Faye), Michael (Yvette) Tyler, Lawrence (Rosemarie), Douglas and Earnest Jr. (Monique) Bailey; a stepson, Isadore Anderson; three daughters, Phyllis (Mike), Cynthia (Jerry) Bailey Martin and Wyndolyn Bailey; 39 grandchildren; 59 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; a sister, Maria Creighton Wortham; and a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws and special friends, including Viola Sailor.

Preceded in death by: her husband; parents; three sons, Donald Tyler Sr., Brady (infant) and Theodore (birth); stepdaughter, Carolyn Bailey; and siblings, Anna Tarbor, Florence Adams Fowler, Flossie Washington, Theresa Lovelady, James Phillips Jr., Glenn (Bubbles) Phillips, LaVarn Phillips, Jamesina Phillips, Connie Lee Lenton and Eleanoral Drayton.

Funeral Services: 11 am Friday, Dec. 4 at Union Missionary Baptist Church. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Union Missionary Baptist Church
