Christopher M. "Chris" Biekert
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home
254 Jackson St
Winthrop, IA

Christopher M. "Chris" Biekert

INDEPENDENCE - Christopher M. "Chris" Biekert, 58, of Independence, Iowa died March 26, 2021 at Unity Point-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

A private family memorial service for Chris will be held in conjunction with the service for his mother, Ellie Biekert, at the Church of Christ United in Winthrop.

Final Resting Place: Fairview Cemetery, Winthrop.

Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop is assisting the family.

Condolences may be sent to: Chelley Koch, 2142 F Avenue, Aurora, Iowa 50607.

Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy goes out to you Chelley! I can't imagine the sadness you are going through. Sending hugs & prayers for you!!
Donna Schneider Johnson
April 2, 2021
Chilly,
Sorry for your loss, my sympathy goes out to you and your family.
Karla Hamdorf
Classmate
March 31, 2021
Chelley & family of Chris, I am so, so, sorry for the passing of your brother Chris. He was my classmate and he was always a very kind person. I am so sorry he had health issue that made his life end far to soon.. it just doesn't seem fair or right . I will keep you and your family in my thoughts and prayers!
Victoria Peyton - Meggers
Classmate
March 29, 2021
We will miss seeing Chris out walking and at the grocery store. We’re so very sorry that his life was cut short by his illness. Our sincerest sympathy to you Chelley and your family for the loss of your mother and your brother. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time
Teresa (werner) & Artie Dudley
Friend
March 28, 2021
