Christopher M. "Chris" Biekert

INDEPENDENCE - Christopher M. "Chris" Biekert, 58, of Independence, Iowa died March 26, 2021 at Unity Point-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

A private family memorial service for Chris will be held in conjunction with the service for his mother, Ellie Biekert, at the Church of Christ United in Winthrop.

Final Resting Place: Fairview Cemetery, Winthrop.

Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop is assisting the family.

Condolences may be sent to: Chelley Koch, 2142 F Avenue, Aurora, Iowa 50607.

