Christopher Dann

July 3, 1987-June 22, 2021

CHARLES CITY-Christopher Dann, age 33 of Charles City, IA, was called home by the Lord on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City, IA.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 30, 2021, at First Congregational Church, Charles City with Dr. Forrest Cornelius officiating. Friends may greet the family from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 30, 2021, at the church prior to the Memorial Service.

Christopher Allan Dann was born July 3, 1987, in San Diego, CA, the son of Bruce and Diane (Stumme) Dann.

Christopher grew up in San Diego, Washington, and Virginia, and settled with the family in Charles City, IA, where he graduated in 2005.

Christopher loved playing video games, cooking, and baking. He also enjoyed listening to all types of music.

Christopher is survived by his parents; two brothers, Matthew (Anita) Hoffman of Charles City, IA, Anthony Hoffman of Charles City, IA; two sisters, Jennifer Hoffman of Lawler, IA, Jill Dann of Chesapeake, VA; two nieces and two nephews.