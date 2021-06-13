Menu
Claudia J. Kaestner
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA

Claudia J. Kaestner

August 24, 1940-June 9, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Claudia J. Kaestner, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo and Conrad, died June 9, 2021. She was born August 24,1940 in Eldora, to Claude A. and Joyce Darner Aiken. She graduated from Conrad High School in 1958, later from Allen School of Nursing in 1961. She married Larry L. Kaestner September 10, 1961 in Waterloo. Claudia worked as a Registered Nurse in Allen Memorial Hospital's Mental Health unit for 43 years, retiring in 2008. She enjoyed playing Bridge, reading, and traveling internationally with her friends - some highlights including Spain, France, England, and ziplining in Alaska at age 75. She is survived by her husband, Larry; son, Doug (Theresa) Kaestner, Marion; two daughters, Shelly Kaestner, W. Des Moines and Amy Burger of Indian Harbour Beach, FL; six grandchildren: Amanda, Andy, Megan, Jadon, Jacob and Sydney; great-grandchild, Foster; and a brother, Michael (Robyn) Aiken, Marshalltown.

Memorial Services 10:30am Saturday, June 19, at Locke Funeral Home. The family will greet friends for one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to NAMI Black Hawk County or Cedar Valley Hospice. For more info visit www LockeFuneralHome.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street, Waterloo, IA
Jun
19
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street, Waterloo, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Claudia was a great nurse, co-worker and friend. She was so caring and had so much compassion for her patients. My condolences go out to her family.
Kristi Beck
Friend
June 19, 2021
I worked with Claudia in Allen's MHU as a recreation therapist from 1977-1994. She had a gift for working with patients - she was honest, she was wise. She could walk with them through difficult periods in their lives. They knew she really cared for them. Claudia was a learner & could take what she learned & apply it in ways that taught other staff & that helped patients. She was a great model to me; I learned so much from her. She also cared very much for her family. Taking dinner breaks with her on second shift, her thoughts were never far from her family and what was going on with them. My thoughts & prayers are with her family. May God comfort you and ease your sadness. Know that Claudia made a huge difference to the patients she care for and the staff she worked with in the Mental Health Unit at Allen Hospital.
Marty Parks Colwell
Work
June 18, 2021
