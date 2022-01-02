Cliff S. Leyen

February 18, 1952-December 28, 2021

WATERLOO-Cliff S. Leyen, 69, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at UPH Allen Hospital. He was born February 18, 1952, in Grants Pass, Oregon. He graduated from Waterloo West High School and later from Hawkeye Community College where he received training as a Diesel Mechanic. He served in the United States Marine Corps, receiving an honorable discharge. He married Catherine Cregger, they later divorced. Later he married, Kathleen Foote, they later divorced. Cliff worked as a mechanic for over 35 years in the Cedar Valley and Florida. Later, he went to work as a commercial fisherman with his uncle Charlie in Tampa, FL. He returned to Iowa and worked for the USPS until his retirement. He was a member of the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post #49 and the Cattle Congress Noodle Nook. He is survived by his children: Shane Leyen, Waterloo, Derek (Sherri) Leyen, Waverly, and Sarah Leyen, Waterloo; nine grandchildren: Jaxon, Ashton, Killian, Rowan, Madysen, Matthew, Ethan, Liam, and Rayna; two great-granddaughters: Mila and Alayna; and two brothers: Gary (Nancy) Leyen, Dysart, and Kevin (Carla) Leyen, Waterloo. Cliff is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Larry Leyen. Funeral Services: 11 am Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park (4140 Kimball Ave). Military rites by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post #49 and the United States Marine Corps. Visitation: 4 to 7 pm Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park. Memorials to the family. Locke at Tower Park is assisting. Visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com for more.