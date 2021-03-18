Menu
Clifford C. Pint
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021

Clifford C. Pint

August 2, 1940-March 16, 2021

LA PORTE CITY-Clifford C. Pint, 80 of La Porte City, formerly of Brandon, died Tuesday Mar. 16, 2021 at home. He was born on Aug. 2, 1940 in Fayette County, the son of Carl and Hazel (Teepee) Pint. He married Jan Keegan on Nov. 22, 2002 in Brandon. He served his country in the US Army until his honorable discharge. Clifford worked at John Deere for over 30 years most recently in the Waterloo Tractor Works. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, golfing, hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors. Survivors include: wife, Jan, La Porte City; step-son, James Manwiller; 4 step-daughters, Danielle (Jeff) Moon, Davenport, Jessica (Nathan) Longwisch, Cedar Rapids, Joslyn (Jordan) Truax, Vinton, Kimberly Nielsen, Dike; foster daughter, Maria Larson, Colorado Springs, CO; brother, Daryl (Joan) Pint, Jesup; 2 sisters, Carol (Bud) Zingg, Oelwein, Judy (Richard) Norris, Independence; 12 grandchildren, Cole, Grant, Ashton, Miya, Audrey, Ethan, Preston, Reese, Shayne, Ashley, Bradon, Kinsey; and 2 great grandchildren, Isabelle and Jordan. Preceded in death by 2 brothers, Delbert and Dean Pint; sister, Darlene McLaughlin; and sister-in-law Beth Keegan.

Funeral Services are 11:00 Friday, March 19, 2021 at the La Porte City Funeral Home. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to funeral service. Burial West View Cemetery, Military Rites, by The Iowa Army National Guard Honors Detail. Memorials directed to St. Joseph's Indian School or Paralyzed Veterans of America. Go to www.kearnsfuneralservice.com for more.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 18, 2021.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
La Porte City Funeral Home
IA
Mar
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
La Porte City Funeral Home
IA
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
If you are loved, you never lose the person who loved you. You carry them with you all your life. Enjoyed spending time with Cliff on the golf course. Take care
Tom and Bonnie Haes
March 18, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. We always enjoyed cliff.
Ted and Linda Mahood
March 18, 2021
My sympathies to the Pint family, so sorry to hear "Bub" has passed on, my thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Pat Bickert
March 18, 2021
