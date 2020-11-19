Clifton "Clif" Arnold Adams Jr.

October 8, 1944 - November 15, 2020

Cedar Falls – Clifton "Clif" Arnold Adams Jr. of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at MercyOne Cedar Falls from complications of COVID19.

He was born October 8, 1944, in Jenkins, KY, the son of Clifton Sr and Ida Geraldine (Wyatt) Adams. On December 10, 1964, Clif was united in marriage to Katherine McCue in Cedar Falls. She preceded him in death on May 15, 2004.

Clif worked at Frinks Greenhouse and Flowerama. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing, gardening, and raising English Springer Spaniels and Brittany Spaniels at Ada's Kennels.

He is survived by two sons, James "JD" (Lisa) Adams of Weldon and Gerald "Gary" Adams of Cedar Falls; three brothers, Ronald (Katie) Adams of Jenkins, KY, John (Claudette) Adams of Mooresburg, TN and David (Pansy) Adams of Viper, KY; a sister-in-law Chris Adams of Burdine, KY; two grandkids, Kathleen (Dylan) Gaumer of Osceola, Lewis (Lena) Adams of Agency, and two great grandkids, Landon Gaumer of Osceola and one on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and one brother, Phillip Adams.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings, a limited visitation (15 people in the building at a time) will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, November 20th at Richardson Funeral Service. Private family services will be held with Interment in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family, through care of the funeral home. Online guestbook is at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.