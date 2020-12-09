Clyde C. Johnson

November 8, 1927-December 6, 2020

Clyde Charles Johnson, 93, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away early Sunday morning, December 6, 2020, at Bridges Senior Living in Waterloo, Iowa. His loving wife of more than 70 years, Goldie, was by his side.



Clyde was so much more than these few words could ever convey. He was born to Alben and Elsie Johnson on November 8, 1927, in Mott, North Dakota. He and his brothers, Elmer and Alvin, endured a very difficult childhood growing up during the Great Depression without their father. Clyde was only nine when he lost his dad while living out on the prairie, making the unforgiving North Dakota winters even more unbearable. Without a doubt, those challenging years instilled in Clyde an unbelievable work ethic and ability to build or fix anything. No job was too big or small for Clyde - building a massive garage, a sunroom, a new deck, a toy chest or simply making sure that his grandson's Pinewood Derby car would take 1st place, just to name a few!



Clyde had fond memories of being part of the boys' basketball team before graduating from Regent High School in 1946. That same year, he enlisted in the United States Army and served in Japan. Upon his return, he moved to Waterloo and married Goldie Becker. They raised their family of three sons and one daughter there. The amount of baseball and basketball games that were watched from the sidelines over the years by Clyde and Goldie is pretty astounding. Proof of that is the Fan of the Decade Award presented to them by the Optimist Club for all their support to the baseball community in Waterloo. Many, many games of catch with Clyde and the boys were played in the Johnson backyard, which ended up turning out some pretty good talent!



For 38 years, Clyde woke up at 4:00 am and walked to work at Rath Packing Company. Wanting more for his family, Clyde learned the trade of reupholstering furniture. In the early days, he worked for free just to master the art. Later, he ran his own business out of the beautiful garage/shop that he and his boys built. What an example he was for his family of going the extra mile to get what you want in life! Impeccable were his finished products, if we might brag a little!



Sadly, Clyde lost most of his well-earned pension from Rath by their sudden closure. Never being one to feel sorry for himself, Clyde went to work for Allen Hospital for seven years, followed by 13 years at Veridian Credit Union working alongside Goldie. Both places have never been as sparkling clean since their departure...guaranteed!



Nothing made Clyde happier than eating Goldie's delicious, home-cooked meals followed by a few cookies, fishing with his loved ones, sitting out in his sunroom watching tv, figuring out a solution to something that needed fixing and most importantly, enjoying time with his family. Clyde was an excellent listener who gave great advice, but only when you asked for it. He was a hero in our eyes and we miss him and his beautiful smile already.



Clyde was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, and middle son, Ron, who left a huge hole in all of our hearts 10 years ago.



Clyde is survived by his wife, Goldie of Waterloo, IA; three children, Judy Wells and her husband, Dennis, of Sarasota, FL, Rich Johnson and his wife, Kathy, of Peoria, IL, Randy Johnson and his wife, Shelly, of Grundy Center, IA; a daughter-in-law, Joshalyn Johnson, of Waterloo, IA; nine grandchildren, Phillip Jones and his wife, Rhonda, of Plainfield, IA, Jeff Jones of Alta, IA, Matthew Johnson and his wife, Donna, of St. Charles, IL, Brea Anne Bentley and her husband, Dan, of Edina, MN, Brooke Travis and her husband, Nick, of Miami, FL, Emilee Johnson, of Des Moines, IA, Joseph Johnson, of Grundy Center, IA, Gretchen Madden of Wellsburg, IA, Elyse Johnson of Grundy Center, IA, Chassidi Martin and her husband, Brion, of Waterloo, IA, Travis Ferguson and his fiancé, Katherine Macht of Cedar Rapids, IA; and 15 great-grandchildren. Copper, their Chihuahua, also held a special place in Clyde's heart.



The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Bridges Senior Living for all that was done for Clyde during the last few weeks of his life. We could never thank them enough.



Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 12, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial to follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery, where military rites will be performed by the Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. For those attending the visitation and/or funeral a mask and social distancing will be required. Unfortunately, due to Covid- 19, there will be no funeral luncheon following Clyde's services.



Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com



