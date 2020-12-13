Menu
Colleen K. "Coco" Fanton
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Cedar Falls High School
FUNERAL HOME
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
3146 Kimball Avenue
Waterloo, IA

Colleen K. "Coco" Fanton

January 30, 1950 - December 8, 2020

Colleen K. "Coco" Fanton, 70, of Waterloo, died Tues., Dec. 8, 2020 at MercyOne of natural causes. Colleen was born Jan. 30, 1950 in Waterloo, the daughter of Kenneth and Jennaven (Peters) Loy. She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1968. Colleen married Craig D. Fanton on Aug. 14, 1971 in Cedar Falls. She was primarily a homemaker but had later worked at Dillard's for over 10 years. She was an avid sports fan who cheered on the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Cubs and Bears, and the Kansas City Chiefs. She enjoyed attending games with her friends and family. Colleen had a remarkable sense of humor with a contagious laugh. She would often antique shop and take trips to Galena and the Amana Colonies. She was known as being the neighborhood mom and a friend to everyone. B list horror movies, especially involving vampires or zombies, were her go-to. Colleen loved her family and treasured her grandsons. Survived by her husband, Craig Fanton of Waterloo; daughter, Brittney (Collin) Davey of Pasadena, CA; son, Corey (Erin) Fanton of Waterloo; 2 grandsons, Calvin and Sam Davey; and 3 sisters, Nancy (Jim) Klinger of Bellevue, NE, Patricia (Mike) Huff and Diane (Monty) McFarlane both of Cedar Falls. Preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sally Rindels. Memorial Services: 1:00 pm on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at Kearns Funeral Service.

Visitation: One hour prior to service at Kearns. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Burial at a later date in Garden of Memories. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
3146 Kimball Avenue PO Box 536, Waterloo, IA
Dec
14
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
3146 Kimball Avenue PO Box 536, Waterloo, IA
Brittney, my heart goes out to you and yours. Please let Matt and I know if you need anything.
Tawny Main
Coworker
December 14, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the Fanton & Davey families. Brittney, your mother was beautiful and I can see that she lives on in your eyes and your smile!
Michelle Keegan
December 14, 2020
Michelle Keegan
December 14, 2020
Our sympathies to you and your family Craig.
Automotive Service Solutions
December 14, 2020
We are so sorry to see this about your sister Colleen! Sending hugs your way.
Michele and Denny
December 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Always remember Colleen's laugh.Prayers for you all.
JENNAVEN Henninger
December 13, 2020
