Constance (Connie) Murray

(1931-2020)

Constance "Connie" Murray, 89 of Cedar Falls, formerly of Jesup and Marion, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at the NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. A private family service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Chapel. Interment will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. A live stream for this service may be viewed at https:/client.tribucast.com/tcid5612678 at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020.

As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of facemasks or shields is required.

Connie was born March 15, 1931 in Edgewood, to Lloyd and Fern (Sprague) Gates. She graduated Edgewood High School in 1948. She then attended Upper Iowa University until her marriage to Don Murray on January 29, 1950. She lived in Jesup until 1992 then moved to Marion. Connie worked at Northwest Fabric in Des Moines and Marion until her retirement.

She is survived by her sons, Robert Murray of Altoona, Iowa; Steven Murray of Cedar Rapids; Dennis (Kathy) Murray of Marion; and a daughter, Diane (Bob) Frost of Gilbertville; seven grandchildren; Jennifer (Jason) Hubrig, Jeremy Frost, Eric (Carina) Murray, Kristin (Nate) Murray, Shane Murray, Justin Murray, and Jessica (Jason) Reel; ten great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law's, Berna (Deane) Benter of Oelwein, Iowa and Betty Gates of Marion; along with numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Don (1992), brother Calvin, and sister Patricia in infancy, daughter-in-law Joan (Bob) Murray.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Online condolences may be conveyed at www.cedarmemorial.com.