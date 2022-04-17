Menu
Constance Eileen "Connie" Scarbrough

January 6, 1942-April 12, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Constance Eileen "Connie" Scarbrough, 80, of Cedar Falls, died on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at her home.

She was born on January 6, 1942, in Minot, North Dakota, the daughter of Adolph and Murranda (Johnson) Erickson. On March 7, 1963, Connie married Hal Scarbrough in Balfour, ND. After graduating from Balfour High School she received her bachelor's degree in social work from the University of Northern Iowa. She worked as a probation officer for the Iowa Department of Corrections in Waterloo, IA.

Constance is survived by her husband, Hal; daughter, Lisa Scarbrough of Urbandale, IA; two sisters, Audrey Lakoduk of Velva, ND, and Karen (Jerry) Thomas of Central Point, OR; and several nieces and nephews: Mark (Alison) Lakoduk, Dennis (Susie) Lakoduk, Rhonda Larson, Doug (Martha) Lakoduk, Jeff Thomas, Tina, and Dean.

She was preceded in death by her son, Mike Scarbrough.

Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Inurnment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online guestbook at richardsonfuneralservice.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Apr. 17, 2022.
