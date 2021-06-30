Constance Waitek

January 26, 1936-June 24, 2021

OXFORD-Constance Waitek, 85, of Oxford, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at her residence. Constance was born on January 26, 1936 in Cedar Falls, IA to the late Lloyd ad Grace (Shannon) Dow. She was married to Edward Robert Waitek and he preceded her in death. Constance previously owned Canadian Resort, 218 Tap, White Haus Bar, and was a bartender and manager for Porky's Restaurant. She enjoyed cooking and doing crafts. Constance especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving are three children, Gloria (James) Bond-Toombs of West Lafayette, Bridget Kemble of Oxford, and Mark (Lisa) Althof of Dysart, IA. Also surviving is one brother, Francis "Bud" Dow of Summerfield, FL, nine grandchildren, and twenty great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by one son, Michael Althof.

There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Franciscan Hospice. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.