Craig Barber
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway
Waterloo, IA

Craig (Bubba) Barker

January 7, 1945-December 9, 2020

Craig (Bubba) Barber, 75, of Waterloo, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital from pneumonia. He was born January 7, 1945, in Waterloo, Iowa, to parents George & Virginia Wilson Barber. He married Gail Ann Morgan January 29, 1966. They would have celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this coming up January.

Craig served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968 in the Vietnam War. When he returned home he barbered for several years. He then went to work at John Deere from 1974-1999 as a machine operator. While laid off from John Deere he sold cars at multiple car lots and then he was called back to John Deere where he later retired from.

Craig was an avid golfer, softball player, and bowler who made it into the Greater Cedar Valley USBC Hall of Fame. He was a diehard Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Cubs, and Iowa Hawkeyes Fan. His full time hobby was being sarcastic and giving people a hard time. Craig lived for his wife, kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. He was a member of the First Wesleyan Church. He loved his church, his pastor's, and the congregation.

Craig is survived by: his wife, Gail; two daughters, Angie (Jim) Furnish and Melissa (Mark) Jackson; seven grandchildren, Amy (Matt) Conklin, Sara (Justin) Ostdahl, Ryan (Trisha) Furnish, Breanna (Misty) Jackson, Austin (Courtney) Jackson, Tyler Barber and Matthew Barber; seven great grandchildren, Aaryn, David, Karlee, Ariauna, Kacen, Jaxton and Nevaeh; two brothers, Rick (Pat) Barber and Harold (Bobbi) Barber; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by: his son, Troy; his brother, Bruce; his mother Virginia and father George Barber; and his step-father, Ruben Seegmiller.

A private family service will be held with inurnment in Waterloo Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by Evansdale Amvets Post 31 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard. A public celebration of life will be held when it is safe. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychofftgrarup.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
I just saw Craig passed. I am so sorry to hear this. I always enjoyed running in to the two of you. Thoughts and Prayers
David Hagedorn ll
December 25, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Always loved visiting with Craig when I worked at Stanley Steemer or bowling. Good memories. I am praying for comfort and peace for you Gail and your entire family.
Brenda Haar
December 14, 2020
To the Barber family. I am so sorry for your loss. I was a classmate of Craig's brother, Rick, and would see Craig at work from time to time so he would catch me up on how Rick was doing. Always nice to talk with him. Cherish your memories.
Janet Willson Mokosak Bretey
December 13, 2020
Gail and family so sorry to here this. Always enjoyed visiting with the two of you at Village Inn or Perkins. ( pie day) Craig was always full of life and mischief. May he rest in peace and glory in His father's arm. God Bless you Gail,I lost Dave Aug 3. to Metatasic Melanoma Sandy
Sandy Slack
December 13, 2020
I hold such great memories of all the time we shared together. My prayers go out to all of the family.
Duane Crapser
December 13, 2020
Gail Ann and family you are in our thoughts and prayers. We hold great memories of the time we worshipped together. Craig was a very special man.
Loren and Chris Oberheu
December 13, 2020
