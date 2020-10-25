Craig D. Holmes

January 5, 1957-October 22, 2020

CEDAR FALLS – Craig D. Holmes, 63, of Cedar Falls died Thursday, October 22, 2020 at UPH-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

He was born January 5, 1957 in Waterloo, son of Dale and Ardeth (Hardin) Holmes. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1977 and was self-employed in lawn care.

Survived by: a daughter, Crystal Redenius of Waterloo; two sons, Chris Holmes of Rogers, AR, and Chad (Michelle) Abel of Barrington, RI; five grandchildren: Jackson, Maxon, and Jameson Holmes, Danielle and Dylan Abel; and three sisters, Debi Puls of Waterloo, Roxanne Holmes of Elizabeth, CO, and Becky Quistorff of Cedar Falls. Preceded in death by his parents.

No services will be held. Memorials may be directed to the family. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.