Craig S. Hayes

(1948 - 2020)

Craig Stephen Hayes was born in Waterloo, Iowa, on October 1, 1948, to parents Carroll and Virginia (Staebler) Hayes. He graduated from Dysart Geneseo High School in 1967 and Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls. Craig lived in many places, including Oklahoma and Colorado. He settled in Minneapolis and began his career as a machinist with The Toro Company. Craig enjoyed playing guitar and other instruments. He loved photography, reading his Bible, spending time with his cat Snickers, visiting his family's farm in Iowa, and riding his motorcycle. On May 21, 2016, Craig married Janet Ovel. They moved to Farmington, Minnesota, and enjoyed their time together before Craig passed away on September 10, 2020. Craig's family will remember his kindness and his sense of humor. Despite his physical challenges, Craig never complained and always expressed gratitude toward others. Craig is survived by his wife, Janet Hayes, step-daughters Jessica (Tim) Johnson and Kristin Ovel, step-grandchildren Asher and Karis Johnson, siblings Suzanne (Jim) Hanna, Thomas (Rhonda) Hayes, and Deborah (Jim) Hurst, nephews Jason Hanna and Tyler Hayes, and grand-niece and nephew, Emerson and Kepler Hanna. A private service will be held at the Geneseo Cemetery near the Geneseo United Methodist Church, Buckingham, Iowa, on September 17, 2020. Memorials may be directed to The Jubilee Fund (#2094013) at the National Christian Foundation, which will allow the family to direct the donations to Craig's favorite charities.