Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Craig VanHook
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Craig Van Hook

June 7, 2021

BETTENDORF-Craig Van Hook, 77, of Bettendorf, died June 7, 2021. A memorial gathering will take place Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport with a memorial service to follow that will be livestreamed by visiting Craig's complete obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

In 1975, he joined Deere and Company and served in various positions in Waterloo and all over the world and until his retirement in 2002.

Among survivors are his sons: David and Eric.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Memorial Gathering
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Jun
12
Memorial service
livestreamed by visiting Craig's complete obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.