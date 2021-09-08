Crystal Rae "Cris" Kazynski

October 21, 1957-September 4, 2021

EVANSDALE-Crystal Rae "Cris" Kazynski, 63, of Evansdale, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Cris was born on October 21, 1957 in Eldora, Iowa to Don and Lois (Degen) Hanson. She graduated from Eldora High School in 1976. She married Michael J. Kazynski on June 6, 1981 and they made their home in Waterloo. She loved dogs as if they were her children, and rescued many over the years.

She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Eldora, where she was baptized, confirmed, and married. She studied the Bible and shared her knowledge and love of the Lord with others.

Cris followed her dream of being an artist by earning her Associates Degree in Commercial Art at Hawkeye Tech, Waterloo. She was the best in her graduating class of 1990. She won many awards for her entries, and was most proud she placed at the national VICA contest and in the international Staedtler Pens contest.

She opened and operated Cash Advantage, and then opened Custom Art and Tattoo where she expanded her art career. She sketched or painted what she envisioned and applied her skill to tattoos, paper, canvas, and wood. She incorporated the character of the wood in the scenes of her one-of-a-kind barn board creations.

Cris is survived by her husband of 40 years, Mike; parents Don and Lois Hanson; sister Lori (Dale) Ubben; brother Renny (Tammie Bohannen) Hanson; sisters-in-law Kathy (Bob) Koenig; Laurie Thompson; Mary (Dale) Wille; brothers-in-law Dave (Diane); Gary (Mona); Greg (Amy); Joe (Shannon); Tim Kazynski; many nieces, nephews, and her loving dogs.

She is preceded in death by her brother Perry Hanson; infant sister Deanna Hanson; and brother-in-law Les Thompson.

Cris had a quick wit and easily made others laugh. She had a warm and generous heart and always had to give you something when you visited her.

Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Creps Chapel in Eldora. Funeral service in at 10:30 am at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Eldora. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memory Gardens. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.