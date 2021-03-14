Menu
Cullen Crawford Jr.
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sanders Funeral Service
1701 E 4Th St
Waterloo, IA

Cullen Crawford Jr.

April 4, 1949 - March 4, 2021

WATERLOO – Cullen Crawford Jr., 71, of Waterloo, IA succumbed March 4, 2021 at The University of Iowa Hospital of natural causes. He was born April 4, 1949 in Waterloo to Cullen Crawford Sr. and Everlue Lewis Crawford-Kincaid.

Cullen Crawford was previously employed by University of Northern Iowa as a maintenance painter and later retired.

He is survived by his daughter, Tonya (Fabio) Marte and grandson, Fabio Jr. of Arlington, VA; his mother, Everlue Crawford-Kincaid of Waterloo; four sisters, Lena Cherry of Milwaukee, WI, Sylvia Crawford of San Francisco, CA, Darlean Crawford, and Nina Crawford of Waterloo; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Cullen Crawford Sr.; one brother, Vernon Crawford; one sister, Treva Crawford-Moore; and two nephews, Kelvin Cherry and Anthony Crawford.

Memorials may be directed to 607 Glenwood Street, Waterloo, IA 50703.

A Memorial Gathering will be scheduled at a later date. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Sanders Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´ve known Cullen and family since about 1964. From where I´m sitting, they are all good. He and his brother, Vernon were official members of our sand lot baseball teams, near the water tower. Cullen was a rangey lefty. We exchanged numbers a couple years ago. Shortly after, I called to let him know we were going to schedule a Water Tower Sandlot Baseball Team Reunion. He said like great, and let him know the date. We had to postpone due to covid. Now, it appears he has politely uninvited himself. Stay blessed Cullen and we´ll see you soon. Paul Stinson Sr.
Paul Stinson Sr.
March 22, 2021
My condolences to the family God bless Dianne Everts daughter
Cathrine Soto
March 16, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Cullen Passing.I knew Cullen from UNI and enjoyed working with him. My deepest sympathy to his family.
Sharon Hemmen
March 15, 2021
