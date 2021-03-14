Cullen Crawford Jr.

April 4, 1949 - March 4, 2021

WATERLOO – Cullen Crawford Jr., 71, of Waterloo, IA succumbed March 4, 2021 at The University of Iowa Hospital of natural causes. He was born April 4, 1949 in Waterloo to Cullen Crawford Sr. and Everlue Lewis Crawford-Kincaid.

Cullen Crawford was previously employed by University of Northern Iowa as a maintenance painter and later retired.

He is survived by his daughter, Tonya (Fabio) Marte and grandson, Fabio Jr. of Arlington, VA; his mother, Everlue Crawford-Kincaid of Waterloo; four sisters, Lena Cherry of Milwaukee, WI, Sylvia Crawford of San Francisco, CA, Darlean Crawford, and Nina Crawford of Waterloo; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Cullen Crawford Sr.; one brother, Vernon Crawford; one sister, Treva Crawford-Moore; and two nephews, Kelvin Cherry and Anthony Crawford.

Memorials may be directed to 607 Glenwood Street, Waterloo, IA 50703.

A Memorial Gathering will be scheduled at a later date. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.