Cynthia Ann "Cindy" Harmon

May 11, 1949-March 30, 2022

Cynthia Ann "Cindy" Harmon, 72, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at home with her daughters by her side.

She was born May 11, 1949, in Waterloo, the daughter of Marshall C. and Evelyn N. (DuVal) Harmon.

Cindy graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1967 and then attended the University of Iowa where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega.

In October of 1969, her career path was set when she became a flight attendant for United Airlines. She retired in 2003 after 34 years of work flying all over the world. During this time, she made lifelong friends, had countless adventures and had several side businesses over the years including Creative Circle and her jewelry business.

In 1971, Cindy married Bob Kayser and they had two daughters together. They later divorced. She married Dennis Johnson in 1994 and they later divorced.

Cindy devoted her life to the service of others with an entrepreneurial spirit. Cindy even donated a kidney to her brother, Skip, in the early 90's. She was a proud member and past president of the P.E.O. Chapter KL in Cedar Falls and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waterloo, serving in many roles including Sunday School teacher, wedding coordinator, Vacation Bible School, and various other committees.

She had a passion for traveling. Cindy absolutely loved spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren.

Survived by her daughters, Cori (John) Sauer of Cypress, TX and Jessica (Jake) Nauholz of Cedar Falls; grandchildren, Gillian, Andrew, and Sydney Sauer, Clare and Jacob Williams, and Gracie and Nora Nauholz; brother, Jay Harmon of Naples, FL; sister-in-law, Marian Harmon of Geneva, IL; special family friends, Sandy and Mike Lewis and their children, Emma, Olivia, and Ian; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents; brother, Marshall "Skip" Harmon; and sister-in-law, Karolyn "Dee" Harmon.

Memorials may be directed to P.E.O STAR Scholarship Fund or to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Visitation: 3:00 – 5:00 pm on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Locke on 4th Street (1519 W. 4th Street in Waterloo)

Services: 10:30 am on Monday, April 4, 2022 at Westminster Presbyterian Church

Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery

