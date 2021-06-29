Cynthia L. Mayer

September 28,1950-June 26, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Cynthia L. Mayer age 70 of Cedar Falls died Saturday June 26, 2021 at The Martin Healthcare Center in Cedar Falls. She was born on September 28,1950 in Waterloo the daughter of Gale and Gladys (Grimm) Garrison. She graduated from Waterloo West High School with the class of 1969. She attended business college and most recently worked as a customer service representative for Principal Financial. Cindy enjoyed sports most notably the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Cubs, and Minnesota Vikings. She was also an avid Waterloo Blackhawks fan attending matches no matter what the weather. She loved crafting, crocheting, and animals especially cats. Cindy had an independent spirit and her life was an amazing tribute to perseverance and grit.

Survivors include: A son Tyler (Monica) Mayer of the Phillipines; her mother, Gladys Garrison of Waterloo; a sister, Debra (Randall) Lee of Cedar Falls; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, and cousins .

She was preceded in death by her Father Gale Garrison.

Memorials may be directed to the family for a memorial fund to be established.

A public Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday June 30,2021 at Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church in Waterloo. Public visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. Burial will immediately follow services at Waterloo Cemetery.

