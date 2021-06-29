Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cynthia L. Mayer
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Waterloo West High School
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA

Cynthia L. Mayer

September 28,1950-June 26, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Cynthia L. Mayer age 70 of Cedar Falls died Saturday June 26, 2021 at The Martin Healthcare Center in Cedar Falls. She was born on September 28,1950 in Waterloo the daughter of Gale and Gladys (Grimm) Garrison. She graduated from Waterloo West High School with the class of 1969. She attended business college and most recently worked as a customer service representative for Principal Financial. Cindy enjoyed sports most notably the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Cubs, and Minnesota Vikings. She was also an avid Waterloo Blackhawks fan attending matches no matter what the weather. She loved crafting, crocheting, and animals especially cats. Cindy had an independent spirit and her life was an amazing tribute to perseverance and grit.

Survivors include: A son Tyler (Monica) Mayer of the Phillipines; her mother, Gladys Garrison of Waterloo; a sister, Debra (Randall) Lee of Cedar Falls; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, and cousins .

She was preceded in death by her Father Gale Garrison.

Memorials may be directed to the family for a memorial fund to be established.

A public Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday June 30,2021 at Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church in Waterloo. Public visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. Burial will immediately follow services at Waterloo Cemetery.

Visit www.lockefuenralhome.com for more


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church
Waterloo, IA
Jun
30
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church
Waterloo, IA
Jun
30
Burial
Waterloo Cemetery
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I got to know Cindy when I was at The Principal Financial group. She did not let her disability slow her down! Our deepest sympathy to her family. I had just thought about her the other day.
Candice Felland
June 29, 2021
I worked with Cindy at Principal and we sat right behind each other for quite a while. I really enjoyed her. I admired her determination, being independent, and her spunk for life! She wouldn´t even let you hold a door open for her (I say that with a smile)! My sincerest sympathies to her family! She spoke so often of her son and her parents! Dance and enjoy your freedom in Heaven!
Kris Wester
June 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results