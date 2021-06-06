Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dale D. Anderson
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021

Dale D Anderson

August 2, 1959-June 1, 2021

Dale Anderson died Tuesday June 1 in Waterloo. He was born August 2, 1959 and married Julie Geesaman May 1982. He worked at Covenant Medical Center, Operation Threshold, and was currently Cedar Valley property management. Dale served in the US Army.

Survived by: wife, Julie; father, Robert Anderson (friend Micki) ; one son, Dustin from Eugene, OR; Brian and (Nancy) Anderson of Van Meter, IA, Brenda (Les) Gertz of Marinette, WI, Darwin Anderson (and friend Millie) from Destin, FL; mother-in-law, Marilyn Geesaman of Cedar falls; nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncle.

Preceded in death by: mother, Nancy Anderson; brother, Dewey Anderson, father-in-law, Don Geesaman.

Funeral services will be held Saturday June 12th at First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St, Cedar Falls. Visitation is from 10 a.m.-11 a.m., followed by services at 11 a.m. with a military honorary salute.

Memorials may be direct to the family or Bancroft Flowers Cedar Falls.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church
718 Clay St, Cedar Falls, IA
Jun
12
Service
11:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church
718 Clay St, Cedar Falls, IA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
I am just finding out that Dale passed away. He was the maintenance guy for my apartment building. I will greatly miss this man. He was always very nice and went above and beyond to help me out. I wish there were more people out there that had a heart like he did. Praying for his family during this difficult loss.
Jim Lechtenberg
Friend
June 19, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to Dale´s family. Dale was a great guy loved by all. I´ll never forget his smile and presence that always made you feel comfortable and well liked. All of us Cedar Falls people will really miss Dale. Rest in peace
Frank & Pam Gibson
Friend
June 12, 2021
From Monkey, & Negus Family
June 12, 2021
Julie, I was shocked to read of Dale's death, but had not talked to you in quite a while. Sincere sympathy!
Charlotte Bergman
June 8, 2021
Dear Julie, Larry and I are so sorry for your loss. Dale was such a great guy. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and Dustin.
Patti Lester
Friend
June 8, 2021
Julie my thoughts and prayers are with you and Dustin. Dale was one of the first people I meet when I started at Schoitz all those many years ago. He made the work day enjoyable and he seemed to always be wearing that contagious smile!!
Jami Barta
Work
June 7, 2021
Our deepest sympathy on your loss of Dale ! You are all in our thoughts & prayers !
Ken & Bridget Kuennen
June 7, 2021
Millie, Kristen & Brian and Ashley
June 7, 2021
Julie - I am sorry to hear of your loss. I remember our times together at Kmart with fond memories in the office. Hugs and prayers to you and Dustin.
Julie Heitland
June 7, 2021
Such a great guy to work with at Covenant. Truly enjoyed his mother Nancy too !!
Maribeth Arthur
June 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results