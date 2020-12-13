Dale Paul Waligorski

November 30, 1932-December 7, 2020

Dale Waligorski age 88 passed away Monday December 7, 2020 at Oelwein Care Center. He was born in Fairbank Iowa to parents Paul and Bertha (Braun) Waligorski on November 30, 1932. The youngest of four children, the family lived and farmed just East of Fairbank. Dale graduated from Fairbank High School. After graduation he attended Upper Iowa University and graduated after three years with a degree in Biology.

The Army came a calling and Dale spent the next two years being a clerk. He spent 18 months overseas in Germany. He was honorably discharged from service and began his teaching career teaching Junior and Senior High Science in Geneva. His teaching career would take him to Dunkerton and eventually to the Waco School District, Wayland, Iowa, where he taught until his retirement.

During his teaching career he coached basketball and baseball. One of his fondest memories was beating Waterloo East on one night and then beating Oelwein the next night. A pretty big deal for the little school of Dunkerton. During the summer months, Dale managed the Fairbank Pool for many years.

After retirement he returned to his hometown of Fairbank. In his spare time Dale enjoyed fishing and watching ballgames. He was an avid gardener and also owned rental properties which kept him busy with maintenance and repairs.

Dale moved to assisted living in Fairbank on Labor Day weekend in 2012. He became a resident of Oelwein Care Center on December 8, 2012 and remained there until his passing.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, sister Doris Kaufman on 9/30/96; sister Arlene Waligorski on 1/22/04; and sister Lucile Geske on 7/13/04; brother-in-law Arnold Geske on 9/24/20. Left to celebrate his life are his nephew's and niece's: James Kaufman Jr., Des Moines; Jeffrey (Sharon) Geske, Peoria, IL; Elizabeth (Robert) Arnold, Sherburn, MN; and Jane (Kurt) Domeyer, Fairbank; and brother-in-law James Kaufman, Sr., West Union.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Oelwein Care Center for treating Dale like a member of their family since 2012.

Dale will be laid to rest alongside his parents and sister Arlene in the Fairbank City Cemetery. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorials in honor of Dale may be directed to Oelwein Care Center, 600 7th Street SE, Oelwein, IA 50662.

