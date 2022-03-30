Daniel J. "Dan" DeLorbe

January 2, 1980-March 27, 2022

WATERLOO-Daniel J. "Dan" DeLorbe, 42, of Waterloo, died Sunday, March 27, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born January 2, 1980 in Waterloo, son of John P. and Jolene M. Hingtgen DeLorbe. He married Stephanie Jane Kidd October 9, 2021 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Dan graduated from Columbus High School and attended UNI. He was employed as an agent for Banker's Life and was previously an assistant manager at Texas Roadhouse in Cedar Falls.

Dan is survived by his wife, Stephanie; his parents, John and Jolene DeLorbe of Waterloo; brothers, Brian of Racine, Wis., and Adam of Fort Dodge; his sister, Gabrielle (Zach) Hardin of Farley; a niece, Madison; his in-laws, Michael and Tracy Kidd of Waterloo; his faithful dog, Vinny; and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Vivian DeLorbe and maternal grandparents, Merlin and Mary Hingtgen.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 Saturday, April 2 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 650 Stephan Ave., with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church on Saturday. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.

The mass will be live streamed at https://www.blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live. Or https://www.facebook.comlessedsaramentchurch/.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.