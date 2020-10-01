Daniel F. Kapler

(1945-2020)

Daniel F. Kapler, 75, of St. Charles, MO., died under the care of St. Joseph Hospital on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

Dan was born on May 12, 1945, in Cresco, IA to Arnold and Ruth (Armstrong) Kapler. He graduated from Columbus High School in Waterloo. He married Nancy Mahlandt on July 18, 1970, with whom he recently celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary.

Dan served in the United States Army as a cryptographer in West Germany. After leaving the military he started a career in the airline industry. He was hired by Ozark Airlines in Waterloo in 1967 and soon accepted a position as a flight dispatcher in St. Louis, MO. Company acquisitions caused him to work for TWA in New York and then American Airlines in Dallas. He was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs and later the St. Louis Blues, and God answered his prayers to see both teams win championships.

Dan is survived by his wife Nancy and his children; Shane Kapler of Florissant, MO, Andrew (Taryn) Kapler of St. Peters, MO, and Amanda (Ryan) Clintsman of St. Charles, MO, along with five grandchildren. He is also survived by four brothers and five sisters. He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Newana Kapler and Loma Thomas.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church in Florissant, MO. Interment of his ashes will immediately follow in St. Charles Memorial Gardens in St. Charles, MO.