Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Daniel David Gerst
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Richardson Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Daniel David Gerst

May 11, 1943-February 22, 2021

WATERLOO-Daniel David Gerst, 77, of Waterloo passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021. He was born May 11, 1943 to Daniel and Marcella (Schiel) Gerst in Waterloo, IA. He was united in marriage in July 1964 to Carole Smith and later divorced. He then married Virginia Gerst on October 21,1977. She died November 22, 2020.

Daniel is a graduate of Columbus High School in Waterloo, IA. He worked as a clerk for Illinois Central Railroad.

Daniel is survived by daughters Tammy (William) Brodie of Florida, Angela (Rick) Green of Colorado and Pamela (Shelley) Simons of Waterloo, son Jeff Eastman of Waterloo. Also survived by brothers Randall (Karen) Gerst and Anthony (Brenda) Gerst of Waterloo, James (Judy) Gerst of Mantino, IL and Gregory "Pat" (Donna) Gerst from Indiana.

He was preceded in death by parents, son Barry Eastman, a brother Nicholas Gerst and a granddaughter Chera Regan.

Services will be Saturday February 27, 2021 12:00 at Richardson Funeral Service, 615 Main St., Cedar Falls IA. Visitation will begin at 11:00am. Memorials to the family in care of the funeral home.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Richardson Funeral Home
615 Main Street PO Box 542, Cedar Falls, IA
Feb
27
Service
12:00p.m.
Richardson Funeral Home
615 Main Street PO Box 542, Cedar Falls, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Richardson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Richardson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sorry for your loss. RIP Daniel...
Jeff Sherwood
February 24, 2021
Sorry for your loss my thoughts & prayers are with you & your family
Steve & Thelma Neisen & Family
February 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results