Daniel "Dan" J. Tovar

September 25, 1941-December 14, 2021

Daniel "Dan" J. Tovar, 80, passed away on December 14, 2021, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born September 25, 1941 in Waterloo, the son of Juan and Feliza Zuniga Tovar. He graduated from Waterloo East High School, Class of 1960. Daniel later graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Hawkeye Institute of Technology in Waterloo, Iowa. Dan served his country in the United States Army and upon discharge he worked at Rath Packing Company and then thirty-two years at Waterloo John Deere Works until retirement.

Daniel is survived by his partner of 14 years, Juanita Rowell of LaPorte City; his daughter, Carmen (Terry) Tackenberg of Cedar Falls, Iowa; son, Daniel Jr. (Sheryl) Tovar of Waterloo, Iowa; daughter, Angelica (Paul) Huffman of Gilbert, Arizona; son, Marco (Nicole) Tovar of Mesa, Arizona; eight grandchildren, Courtney, Caitlin, Michele, Sarah, Nate, Gabe, Olive and Opal; two great-grandchildren, Francesca (Frankie) and Lucas; his siblings, Bernadene Duenas of Waterloo; Mary Caughron of Waterloo; and John (Betty) Tovar of Cedar Falls; and his beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carmen Tovar O.; his parents, Juan and Feliza; his brothers, Jessie, Frances, Pedro (Pete), Magdaleno (Mike), Patrick (Pat), and Manuel.

Dan was a proud member of the AmVets Post 49 Honor Guard and a life member. He served on the board for the Main Street Social Club and volunteered at the Salvation Army and NE Iowa Food Bank. Dan enjoyed car shows, gun shows, military history, assembling intricate model kits. He also enjoyed building toys for his grandkids and cooking for family and friends. Dan was a very giving and generous man and he had an unforgettable sense of humor.

A celebration of life will be held for Daniel at a later date in 2022. Actual date and time for this event to be determined.

Memorials can be directed to the family which then will be donated to The House of Hope (Waterloo, IA).

