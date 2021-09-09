Danny McMillan

August 16, 1944-September 4, 2021

WATERLOO-Danny McMillan, 77, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home. He was born on August 16, 1944 in Waterloo, the son of Wallace and Inez Bing McMillan. Danny attended Waterloo West High School and later got his GED. Danny married Jorja Wood September 12, 1964 in Preston, MN. Danny loved the Lord and was saved. He worked as a real estate broker, sold cars at Dan Deery, Lewis System as an armored car driver, and at the coring department as supervisor for John Deere. He loved woodworking, old cars, reading, and history.

Danny is survived by: wife, Jorja; 2 daughters, Lori McMillan‚ of Waterloo, and Lisa (Todd) Pierce of Washburn; son, Dale McMillan of Waterloo; grandchildren, Brittany Finnegan, Nick Sage, Shane Sage, Hunter Pearce, Brady Bondner, Shae Sheperd, Austin McMillan, and Morgan Wilson; nephew, Denny (Kathy) Smith of Waukesha‚ WI; niece, Tina Britt of Des Moines; and 20 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister Jacquie Smith, and niece Ginger Lavenz; and a great niece and nephew.

Services: 1:00 PM on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Locke Funeral Home, 1519 W. 4th St., Waterloo.

Visitation: 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM Friday, September 10, 2021 at the funeral home.

Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery, Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to Family.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com