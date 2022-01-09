Daphine "Dee" Carr

September 17, 1926-January 7, 2022

Daphine "Dee" Carr was born September 17, 1926 in Sumner, IA: the daughter of Henry and Viola (Klemp) Schweer. She worked at Walmart as a greeter for 20 years. Dee enjoyed gardening and flowers.

Dee passed away on January 7, 2022 at NorthCrest Specialty Care at the age of 95. She is preceded in death by two sons: Bruce and Mark Carr and a brother, Victor Schweer. Dee is survived by a son Al Carr of Waterloo; four grandchildren: Christina, Curt, James and Brian and a great-granddaughter, Izzy.

Visitation: January 14 ,2022 at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm.

Services: January 14, 2022 at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, at 2:00 pm.

Private Burial at Garden of Memories.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com