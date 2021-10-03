Menu
Darcie Marie Parkhurst
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021

Darcie Marie Parkhurst

October 30, 1967-September 27, 2021

WAUSAU-Darcie Marie Parkhurst, 53, of Wausau, WI passed away on September 27, 2021 due to complications of Wegener's Disease.

Darcie was born October 30, 1967 to Robert and MarySue (Walker) Parkhurst. Beloved mother, daughter and sister. Darcie was a loving mother to Sasha Parkhurst and a loving grandmother to Nature Sue Marie.

Darcie was a 1986 graduate of West High School. She loved her family and friends, her dog, Chance, and loved living in Wisconsin. Her favorite color was purple, she loved her Vikings and loved fall. She loved Hickory Hills and the Amana Colonies.

Preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Ernest Dale Parkhurst and Evelyn Heater. Maternal grandparents, Richard and Mary Walker and an uncle, Richard Lee Walker, Jr.

Survived by her parents, Robert and MarySue Parkhurst of Washburn, two brothers: Rob (Kori) Parkhurst of Waterloo and Todd (Tai) Parkhurst of Waterloo; a sister, Shawna (Jason) of Grundy Center and her beautiful nieces: Sydney, Alisyn, Brooklyn, Lydia, Callie and Freya.

Darcie was a beautiful soul who was loved by many. She will be truly missed. Darcie donated her eyes and two people received her gift.

There was a private family viewing held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 3, 2021.
Thinking of you and your family.
Jodi Millermon
October 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss. With Darcie just living down the street from me in Washburn she was someone I saw on a regular basis as a child snd throughtout school. She was always such a fun person to be around and just a wonderful person in general. I will always remember her smile and sense of humor.
John Schroeder
School
October 4, 2021
I´m so sorry for your families loss!! Please know that I am lifting you all up in Jesus name and hoping you will find peace in knowing she is now in no more pain and suffering!! Prayers Michele Hancock Kramer
Michele Kramer
Friend
October 3, 2021
