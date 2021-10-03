Darcie Marie Parkhurst

October 30, 1967-September 27, 2021

WAUSAU-Darcie Marie Parkhurst, 53, of Wausau, WI passed away on September 27, 2021 due to complications of Wegener's Disease.

Darcie was born October 30, 1967 to Robert and MarySue (Walker) Parkhurst. Beloved mother, daughter and sister. Darcie was a loving mother to Sasha Parkhurst and a loving grandmother to Nature Sue Marie.

Darcie was a 1986 graduate of West High School. She loved her family and friends, her dog, Chance, and loved living in Wisconsin. Her favorite color was purple, she loved her Vikings and loved fall. She loved Hickory Hills and the Amana Colonies.

Preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Ernest Dale Parkhurst and Evelyn Heater. Maternal grandparents, Richard and Mary Walker and an uncle, Richard Lee Walker, Jr.

Survived by her parents, Robert and MarySue Parkhurst of Washburn, two brothers: Rob (Kori) Parkhurst of Waterloo and Todd (Tai) Parkhurst of Waterloo; a sister, Shawna (Jason) of Grundy Center and her beautiful nieces: Sydney, Alisyn, Brooklyn, Lydia, Callie and Freya.

Darcie was a beautiful soul who was loved by many. She will be truly missed. Darcie donated her eyes and two people received her gift.

There was a private family viewing held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com