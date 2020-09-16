Menu
Darin M. Headington, 54, of Hudson, died Friday, September 11, 2020 at his home. He was born August 8, 1966 in Waterloo, to Duane "Bud" E. and LaVonne "Bonnie" McKernan Headington. He graduated from Hudson High School in 1984 and later attended UNI. He owned and operated Dad's Pub in Waterloo. Darin is survived by: son, Jordan (Christyn) Headington‚ Hudson; daughters, Julia (Noah) Belt‚ Des Moines and Emily Headington‚ Hudson; grandchildren, Paisley Belt, Jackson Headington, and Paxton Belt; his mother, LaVonne "Bonnie" Headington, brother, Dave (Kelly) Headington; sisters, Deb Headington and Diane (Rick) Derifield‚ all of Waterloo. He is preceded in death by father, Duane "Bud" Headington and dear friend, Bryan Joens. There will be a gathering of friends and family 5:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, September 17 at Dad's Pub, 1106 La Porte Rd., Waterloo.


