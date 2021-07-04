Darla E. Ray

May 30, 1940-July 1, 2021

WATERLOO–Darla E. Ray, 81, of Waterloo, died Thurs., July 1, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital. She was born May 30, 1940, in Austin, MN, the daughter of Chester and Esther Anderson Lerum. She married Kenneth Hamilton in 1954, and they were later divorced. She married Roger Ray in 1965 and in 1973, and they were later divorced. Darla was a homemaker and worked for ten years at the Department of Human Services as an Intake Worker. Survived by: 4 daughters, Ginny Hamilton of Hamilton, IN, Lonna (Rudy) Petra of Waterloo, Dawn Hamilton of Waterloo, Kelly (Donnie) Kim of Warner Robins, GA; a son, Travis Ray of Waterloo; 40 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; a brother, David (Joyce) Lerum of Ellendale, MN; a sister, DeAnn (Bob) Bonorden of Denver. Preceded in death by: her parents and a son, Steve Hamilton. Services: will be held 1:00 p.m. Tues., July 6, 2021, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. A video of the service will be posted to the funeral home website. Memorials: may be directed to the family. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.