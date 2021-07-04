Menu
Darla E. Ray
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
3146 Kimball Avenue
Waterloo, IA

Darla E. Ray

May 30, 1940-July 1, 2021

WATERLOO–Darla E. Ray, 81, of Waterloo, died Thurs., July 1, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital. She was born May 30, 1940, in Austin, MN, the daughter of Chester and Esther Anderson Lerum. She married Kenneth Hamilton in 1954, and they were later divorced. She married Roger Ray in 1965 and in 1973, and they were later divorced. Darla was a homemaker and worked for ten years at the Department of Human Services as an Intake Worker. Survived by: 4 daughters, Ginny Hamilton of Hamilton, IN, Lonna (Rudy) Petra of Waterloo, Dawn Hamilton of Waterloo, Kelly (Donnie) Kim of Warner Robins, GA; a son, Travis Ray of Waterloo; 40 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; a brother, David (Joyce) Lerum of Ellendale, MN; a sister, DeAnn (Bob) Bonorden of Denver. Preceded in death by: her parents and a son, Steve Hamilton. Services: will be held 1:00 p.m. Tues., July 6, 2021, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. A video of the service will be posted to the funeral home website. Memorials: may be directed to the family. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
3146 Kimball Avenue PO Box 536, Waterloo, IA
Jul
6
Service
1:00p.m.
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
3146 Kimball Avenue PO Box 536, Waterloo, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heart goes out to the family. All of you are in my thoughts and prayers. I know she is at peace and no longer in pain. Dawn
Dawn 'Roe' Glasgow
Family
July 4, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Kelly L Borel
Friend
July 4, 2021
