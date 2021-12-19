Menu
Darlene Mable Handley
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
Darlene Mable Handley

July 6,1932-December 16, 2021

Darlene Mable Handley, 89, passed away on December 16, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 6,1932, in Dunkerton; the daughter of Charles and Grace Cora (Liebert) Trumbauer. Darlene attended schools in Dunkerton. On November 5, 1966, she married Harold Handley in Blue Earth, Minn. She was married until his death on October 11, 2010.

Darlene was a house wife and stay at home mother. She enjoyed auctions and flea markets.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Harold, a son, Arnold Ahrenholz, and a brother, Gary Trumbauer. Darlene is survived by her children: Harold Handley Jr (Cindy Schweitzer) of Elberon, Kandy (Dan) Ramirez of Des Moines, Keli (Jason) Lindeman of Dysart, Randall Ahrenholz of Waterloo; step daughters: Teresa (Ron) Bleghler of Des Moines and Jodi (Bob) Oltrogge of Des Moines; 2 brothers: Robert Trumbauer of Waterloo and Alvin Trumbauer of Hazleton and 2 sisters: Bonnie Decker of Readlyn, and Zelma Jones in Missouri; 14 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

Overton Funeral Home, Dysart, is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at https://overtonfuneralhomes.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 19, 2021.
