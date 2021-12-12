Darlene B. Hospodarsky

July 25, 1929-December 9, 2021

Darlene B. Hospodarsky, 92, passed away in the home she lived in for 65 years on December 9, 2021, with Mike and Linda by her side. She was born July 25, 1929 in Waterloo, the daughter of Milfred and Blanche (Brunk) Loy. Darlene married Delmer V. Hospodarsky on March 9, 1957 in the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA.

She worked for 35 plus years at Rath Packing Co and at Southtown for 10 years. Darlene attended the Elk Run Faith Assembly of God Church. She enjoyed gardening, "The Cabin", cooking, fishing and shopping. Darlene's greatest joy was spending time with her family. Darlene was a generous donor to multiple charities and "raised" many girls in El Salvador.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Delmer, her daughter Rebecca, parents, two brothers and a sister. Darlene is survived her children; Linda Tyler, and Michael (Kim) Hospodarsky, a son-in-law, Dan Whitney, 6 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories. Service will be Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Faith Assembly of God in Elk Run with burial at the Garden of Memories Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the church. Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.