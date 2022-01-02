Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Darlene Elaine Johnson
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021

Darlene Elaine (Hellum) Johnson

March 21, 1940-December 28, 2021

In Loving Memory of a wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend.

Darlene Elaine (Hellum) Johnson, 81 was born March 21, 1940 in Postville, Iowa, to Kenneth and Viola Hellum and died at her home in Elgin, surrounded by her family on December 28, 2021, after a short, but painful battle with lung cancer. Darlene had a deep love for her family, the community of Elgin, and the Elgin Lutheran Church. She had a tremendous faith in God that she was proud to share with family and friends.

Darlene was baptized on May 12, 1940, at the Marion Lutheran Church, in Gunder. She graduated from Luana High School in 1958 and was united in marriage to Keith Merton Johnson on November 23, 1958, at the Postville Lutheran Church. To this union four children became a part of her life.

Darlene is survived by daughters; Julie (Mike) Knox, of Waterloo; Janis Clarkson (fiancée Andrew Caraway), of Midland, Texas; Joy (Paul) Gross of Manilla; and son James (Brenda) Johnson, of Elgin; grandchildren; Chad Rasmussen, Corey (Joan) Rasmussen, Jordan Johnson, Ryan Johnson, Taylor Gross, Peyton Gross and step grandchildren; Ashlee (Stacey) Roach and Jordan Einck, and great grandchildren, Cyrah Rasmussen, Keenan Rasmussen, Kiley Rasmussen and step-great grandchildren, Kayla and Trevor (Alex) Balm, two great-great grandchildren, Jonathan and Isaac Balm; sisters Dorothy (Curt) Gilson, of Elgin, Iowa and Jean Ann (Jack) Greenwood of San Angelo, TX and many nieces and nephews.

Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, husband Keith, one brother Curtis and her son-in-law Mike Clarkson.

Darlene had many jobs through the years; she enjoyed working at the Fayette County Home and the different care centers but the greatest years were working beside Keith, helping build their Johnson Trucking Business.

Visitation will be held at the Elgin Lutheran Church, Elgin from 4-7 pm on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at the Elgin Lutheran Church and services at 11:00 am at the Elgin Lutheran Church on Monday, January 3, 2022, with a private burial at a later date.

In lieu of flowers Darlene requested that donations be made to the Elgin Lutheran Church, a place she cherished.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Elgin Lutheran Church
IA
Jan
3
Service
11:00a.m.
Elgin Lutheran Church
Elgin, IA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
You have my deepest sympathy. I met Darlene shortly after Keith died at Line Dance in Clermont. She was just 3 mos older than me and we hit it off right away. I had worked with her sister, Dorothy, at the hospital in Elkader many years ago. She was a very likeable person and we miss her at dance.
Shirley Marmann
Friend
January 5, 2022
Julie, we were so sorry to hear of the passing of your mother. May cherished memories sustain you during and after this sad time.
Craig and Lynette Wickham
January 3, 2022
Darlene was always amazing, teaching new things to the grandchildren or being there for their sports. It makes me happy she will be reunited with her husband. Thinking of you all ! Godbless you all!
Angie,Gabe,Cyrah,Joslynn&Barret
Family
January 2, 2022
To Julie and all of Darlene´s family and loved ones, I just heard of your loss and am so very sorry to hear this. Darlene was always so friendly and kind and I have some lovely memories of being around your family. May she Rest In Peace and may you find comfort in your memories in the days ahead. Wishing you peace.
Sue Foxwell Condon
Friend
January 2, 2022
Dear Julie, Janis, Joy, and Jim: It was a privilege and an honor to know your mom. She shared her optimism. She shared her faith in Jesus Christ. For that, I am truly eternally grateful. May God bless you and comfort you in your loss.
Polly Pattison
January 2, 2022
Your days will be filled with sadness and tears, but crying is not a sign of weakness, it is cleansing. Share your memories and remember she is in Jesus's embrace and no longer in pain.
LeAnna and Harold Hanson
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results