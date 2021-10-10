Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Darlene Kay Miller
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
965 Home Plaza
Waterloo, IA

Darlene Kay Miller

September 20, 1942-October 5, 2021

WATERLOO-Darlene Kay Miller, 79, died Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at ManorCare Health Care Services in Waterloo. She was born on September 20, 1942.

Darlene enjoyed watching television, was a cat lover and loved Marigolds.

She is survived by her son, Kurt Miller of Glendora, CA; 5 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Darlene is preceded in death by her parents and a son, Keith Miller.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at the Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories from 10:30 to 12:30 with a graveside service to follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.