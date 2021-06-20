Menu
Darlene Valeda Oden
Darlene Valeda Oden

September 22, 1954-June 12, 2021

WATERLOO - Darlene Valeda Oden, 66, of Waterloo, died Sun., June 12, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. She was born Sept. 22, 1954, in Waterloo, the daughter of Henry and Ruby Gray Oden. She was a graduate of Waterloo East High School. She married Walter "James" Leach, and they were later divorced. She married Roy Lee Jones, Sr., they were later divorced. She then married Thomas Wells, Sr., they were later divorced. Survived by: 3 daughters, Valeda Anderson of Dallas, TX, Chandra Oden and Joylene Jones, both of Waterloo; 3 sons, Dante Hunter of Waterloo, Roy (Nigi) Jones, Jr. of Tamarac, FL, Thomas Wells, Jr. of Waterloo; 17 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; a brother, Marquis Gray of Waterloo and a special niece, Monette Oden of Waterloo. Preceded in death by: her parents and a sister, Virginia Oden. Services: will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel with burial in the Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. Memorials: may be directed to the family. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Jun
21
Service
1:00p.m.
Darlene I am so sorry you passed. I did not know you were sick. I talked with you three weeks before you passed for the first time in over 40 yrs. I was looking forward to us talking again. We will talk again whenever I get to heaven. Ur family has my divine sympathy. Darlene and I went from elementary school, Jr. High school, and high school together. Love u girl. RIP.
Rosie Johnson-Lang-Sanders
School
June 26, 2021
My thoughts memories prayers with To The Oden Family. We Met on Cottage st early 80s. Beautiful And Caring Ms Darlene I will miss you.
Tosha Bunch-Gleason
Friend
June 25, 2021
I don't know what to say but she will be missed. We got close on one of our vacations. She was heart broken about Joy. I always told her to pray about it. Well she's up there waiting to receive her daughter if it already hasn't happened. My heart goes out to the family. I'm really lost for words. Rest easy Darlene. Will love and miss you.
virginia tensley
Friend
June 23, 2021
My thoughts and Prayers are with you during this difficult time. God Bless
Ky and Janet Campbell
June 23, 2021
