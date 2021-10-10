Darlene M. Page

May 20, 1928-October 1, 2021

WATERLOO-Darlene M. Page, 93, lifelong resident of Waterloo, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2021. She is survived by her children Lu Ann (Roger) and Brad Allen, both of Iowa City, Iowa, six grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husbands Bob Allen and Vernie Page, and son Bob S. Allen. Cremation rites have been accorded, and there will be no services. A celebration of life will be scheduled in Spring of 2022. Memorials may be sent to the family for the Fred Becker Elementary General Music program in Waterloo, Iowa City Hospice, or The Bird House-Hospice Home of Johnson County. A full obituary can be read at lockefuneralhome.com or lensingfuneral.com.