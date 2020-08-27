Menu
Darles Busching

Darles Busching

(1934-2020)

Darles Busching, age 86, of Shell Rock, Iowa, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Waverly Health Care Center in Waverly, Iowa.

Darles was born on February 23, 1934, in rural Clarksville, Iowa, the daughter of Edwin and Helen (Nordman) Wedeking.

Darles's memory is honored by: a son, Rick (Mary) Busching of Oshkosh, Wisconsin; three daughters, Robin Busching of Shell Rock, Roxanne (Michael) Clausing of Maquoketa, Iowa, and Rondalyn Brase of Shell Rock; eight grandchildren, Rod (Jen), Ryan (Amy), Richelle (Don), Nicole (Greg), Aaron (Shannon), Jared, Jordan (Kara), and Haley (Taylor); thirteen great-grandchildren with one on the way; and one great-great-grandchild. Darles was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son-in-law, Paul Brase and a sister, Ida Mingus.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, August 29, at Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock with Pastor Kim Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Lynwood Cemetery in Clarksville. Due to COVID 19 there will be no luncheon and wearing a mask and socially distancing is suggested. Memorials may be directed to her family or Cedar Valley Hospice and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-885-4321.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Aug. 27, 2020.
