Darlys Annette Smith Kluiter
Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Manchester
925 W Main Street
Manchester, IA

Darlys Annette (Gentz) Smith Kluiter

WAVERLY-Darlys Annette (Gentz) Smith Kluiter, 61, of Waverly, Iowa, passed into the presence of her Savior and Lord on June 29, 2021, at her home after a short illness. Visitation will be held Friday, July 2, 2021, 3 - 7 p.m. at The Gathering Place in Manchester where Funeral Services will take place on Saturday, July 3, 2021, 10:00 a.m. The Speakers for the Funeral Service includes, Russell Nesbit, Dennis Gentz and Tim Draves, burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Manchester. Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
The Gathering Place
1711 North, Manchester, IA
Jul
3
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
The Gathering Place
1711 North, Manchester, IA
Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Manchester
