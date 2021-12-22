Menu
Darrel Rudolph "Rudy" Grapp
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Richardson Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Darrel Rudolph "Rudy" Grapp

October 30, 1935-December 19, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Darrel Rudolph "Rudy" Grapp, 86, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, December 19, 2021 at NewAldaya Lifescapes.

He was born October 30, 1935, in Cedar Falls, IA, the son of Elden and Edith Fenner Grapp. He married Sandi Wilson November 27, 1955 and later divorced. He then married Lynda Mikkelsen June 8, 1974. She died February 16, 2013. He was employed at Titus Manufacturing for 22 years and then John Deere for 17 years, retiring in 1994. He also worked at Simpson Furniture for 8 years.

Survived by six sons, Steve (Diane) of Cedar Falls, Stewart of Cedar Falls, Scott (Barb) of Waterloo, Darren (Shelli) of New Hartford, Doug (Lisa) Rose of Mansfield, TX, and Derrek of Waterloo; three daughters, Stacy Weinke of Waterloo, Angie Kendall of Oak Ridge, TN, and Lisa Orsborn of Cedar Falls; 20 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and two sisters, Marjorie Marchal of Parkersburg and Darlene Herzog of Cedar Falls. Preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Jo Ellen Grapp; son-in-law, Ricky Kendall; 5 brothers: Donald, Lyle, Gerald, Robert, and Warren; and 7 sisters: Ethel Barth, Alice Lancaster, Vearl Gilliland, Viola Fairbanks, Rose "Posy" Sells, Geraldine Hansen, and Betty Fisher.

Services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church, with interment in the Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Richardson Funeral Service. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com

Rudy enjoyed fishing and going to auctions including exotic animal sales. He loved spending time with his big family! He had a big heart and would help anyone, any time, any where and always with a smile!


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Richardson Funeral Home
615 Main Street PO Box 542, Cedar Falls, IA
Dec
28
Service
10:30a.m.
First United Methodist Church
IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
