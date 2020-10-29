Darrell A. Powell

March 27, 1946-October 27, 2020

CEDAR FALLS – Darrell Allen Powell, 74, of Cedar Falls died Tuesday, October 27th at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born March 27, 1946 in Waverly, Iowa, son of George and Esther (Peters) Powell. He married Sarah Phillips on February 20, 1971 in Waterloo.

Darrell graduated from New Hartford High School in 1964 and completed an apprenticeship in carpentry. He worked as a job superintendent and carpenter with Jorgensen, John G. Miller, Beck & Ericson, and Cardinal construction companies, and then with Western Home Communities until his retirement in 2006. He loved to fish and work on projects around the house. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls.

Survived by: his wife of Cedar Falls; three sons, Shaun (Wendy) Powell of Smithfield, VA, Troy (Andrea) Powell of Jacksonville, FL, Alex (Kerri) Powell of Waterloo; a daughter, Melissa (Andrew) Pettit of Sedro-Woolley, WA; six grandchildren: Brittany, Nicholas, Jordan, Jackson, Johnathan, and Joel; two great grandchildren; and a sister, Mary (Duane) Wildeboer of Parkersburg.

Preceded in death by: four brothers, Ronnie, Lester, Russell, and Harold Powell.

Memorial Services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday Nov. 1st at Richardson Funeral Service, with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. until service time. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.