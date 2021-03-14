Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Darrell Lynn Taylor
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
965 Home Plaza
Waterloo, IA

Darrell Lynn Taylor

August 9, 1957 - March 7, 2021

Darrell Lynn Taylor was born August 9, 1957 in Kennett, MO, son of Wallace and Nellie (Brooks) Taylor. He married Lynn Fry in 1979 at the First Assembly of God in Waterloo; she preceded him in death on May 10, 2020. Darrell enjoyed bowling, fishing, hunting, music, his friends and loved his family.

Darrell died March 7, 2021 at MercyOne in Waterloo at the age of 63. He is preceded in death by his father; wife and two brothers: Kenneth and Cleveland "Bub" Taylor. He is survived by a son Adam (Sabrina) Taylor of Cedar Falls; a daughter Kimberlee Taylor of Las Vegas, NV; two grandchildren: Gabriel and Gavin Taylor; a brother Allen Taylor of Waterloo and a sister Cheryl Taylor of Waterloo.

There will be no services at this time.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Nellie and family, we are so sorry to learn of the passing of your son. Praying for God's comfort to wrap around you! We love you.
Tom & Kimery Lorenz
March 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results