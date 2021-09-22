Menu
Darwin "Dale" Mobley
FUNERAL HOME
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Parkersburg
507 2nd St
Parkersburg, IA

Darwin "Dale" Mobley

PARKERSBURG-Darwin "Dale" Mobley, 59, of Parkersburg, died Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Mercy One - Sartori Hospital, in Cedar Falls, of a massive heart attack.

Funeral Services will be 1:30 p.m., on Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Clarksville Church of Christ, with burial at Lynwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville, Iowa

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services
Clarksville, IA
Sep
24
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Clarksville Church of Christ
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Parkersburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
