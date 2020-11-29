David A. Wieland

February 21, 1941-November 24, 2020

David A. Wieland, 79, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City of heart failure.

He was born February 21, 1941, in Sanborn, Iowa To Donald H. Wieland and Evelyn L. Senstad. He married Sharon K. Burroughs on May 29, 1965, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

David is survived by his daughter Rachel Wieland, of Cedar Falls, his son, Scott (Beth Ruth) Wieland, of Sturgeon Bay, Wisc., grandson Mitchell Jennerjohn of Waukesha, Wisc., a sister Carol (Bob) Reed of Sandy Utah, and companion Susan Clark of Waterloo.

David grew up in Waterloo, and graduated from West High School before attending Iowa State University, where he earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering in June 1967. After moving to Fridley, Minn., he worked as a production engineer for Honeywell, before continuing on to Madison, Wisc.. to take a role as production manager with Ohio Medical Products. He returned to the Cedar Valley with his family in 1974 when he was hired by John Deere. He held many positions in his 27 years with Deere and Company, including Mfg. R & D, engineer, supervisor, project manager, ISO management representative and senior engineer until his retirement in 2001. During that time, he also earned his Masters in Business Administration from UNI in 1990.

David first got into public service as a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission, before he was elected as Council at Large for the city of Cedar Falls in November 2003, a position he would hold for 16 years before his retirement in December 2019. He was extremely proud of his many accomplishments for the City of Cedar Falls, and greatly enjoyed interacting with and listening to the citizens of Cedar Falls.

David was a member of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Rotary International, the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, and had a seat on the Boy Scouts of America Board. In 2000, he achieved Fellow Grade ASME which recognizes significant engineering achievements and contributions to the engineering profession. As an avid photographer, he started Wieland photography and took pictures for countless graduations and weddings, including for many friends and family.

David was a long-time and active member of Nazareth Lutheran Church and had great faith in his Lord's ability to care for, guide, and direct him.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon, his brother Gary Wieland from Fayetteville, NC., and his parents.

Services will be held Tuesday, December 1, at Richardson Funeral Home and will be private due to the current health crisis. A Celebration of Life will be planned later when we can all safely gather together and give David a more appropriate gathering of friends and family, which was his wish.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society.

