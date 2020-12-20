Dr. David Breitkreuz

August 2, 1961 - December 14, 2020

Dr. David Breitkreuz of Waterloo, IA, died on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home. He was born on August 2, 1961 in Lawton, Oklahoma, the son of George and Esther (Krombein) Breitkreuz. He graduated from high school in Dallas, OR; obtained his B.S. from George Fox College, Newberg, OR; and obtained his M.D. from OHSU in Portland, OR. He completed his residency with the NEIA Family Practice Program in Waterloo.

He practiced family medicine in Sheridan, OR, before joining Medical Associates in Cedar Falls (now MercyOne of Waterloo) until his retirement in October 2019.

David married Sandra Ehrig in 1992 at Cedar Heights Baptist Church in Cedar Falls.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy; two daughters, Elizabeth Breitkreuz of Waterloo and Tatyana (Tyler) Gardner of Salt Lake City, Utah; and sister Karen Breitkreuz of Fort Worth, Texas.

David is preceded in death by his parents.

David's desire was to glorify the Lord Jesus Christ, his eternal hope and salvation. He displayed humble and gentle service to his patients here in the Cedar Valley and through short-term medical missions, ministered to his church family at Cedar Heights Baptist, and faithfully served and loved his family. He sought to know God and make God known by his words and actions and enjoyed running, hiking, and gardening. "But I do not account my life of any value nor as precious to myself, if only I may finish my course and the ministry that I received from the Lord Jesus, to testify to the Gospel of the grace of God." Acts 20:24.

Family services were held with burial in Waterloo Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Karolyn Kempton Memorial Hospital, Togo, West Africa (ABWE) (memo line: David Breitkreuz memorial).