Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dr. David Breitkreuz
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020

Dr. David Breitkreuz

August 2, 1961 - December 14, 2020

Dr. David Breitkreuz of Waterloo, IA, died on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home. He was born on August 2, 1961 in Lawton, Oklahoma, the son of George and Esther (Krombein) Breitkreuz. He graduated from high school in Dallas, OR; obtained his B.S. from George Fox College, Newberg, OR; and obtained his M.D. from OHSU in Portland, OR. He completed his residency with the NEIA Family Practice Program in Waterloo.

He practiced family medicine in Sheridan, OR, before joining Medical Associates in Cedar Falls (now MercyOne of Waterloo) until his retirement in October 2019.

David married Sandra Ehrig in 1992 at Cedar Heights Baptist Church in Cedar Falls.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy; two daughters, Elizabeth Breitkreuz of Waterloo and Tatyana (Tyler) Gardner of Salt Lake City, Utah; and sister Karen Breitkreuz of Fort Worth, Texas.

David is preceded in death by his parents.

David's desire was to glorify the Lord Jesus Christ, his eternal hope and salvation. He displayed humble and gentle service to his patients here in the Cedar Valley and through short-term medical missions, ministered to his church family at Cedar Heights Baptist, and faithfully served and loved his family. He sought to know God and make God known by his words and actions and enjoyed running, hiking, and gardening. "But I do not account my life of any value nor as precious to myself, if only I may finish my course and the ministry that I received from the Lord Jesus, to testify to the Gospel of the grace of God." Acts 20:24.

Family services were held with burial in Waterloo Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Karolyn Kempton Memorial Hospital, Togo, West Africa (ABWE) (memo line: David Breitkreuz memorial).


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Dr. Breitkreuz was wonderful to me when I was 19, newly married, and pregnant. He helped my husband and I to bring our daughter safely into this world not long after he became a proud father himself. He played an important role in our family in those early years and I've always appreciated him. I'm so sorry to see that he's no longer with us. Best wishes to his wife and children. I remember him speaking very proudly (in his humble way) of his family. Thank you for being such a caring doctor, Dr. Breitkreuz.
Sarah Arends
March 29, 2022
We are so sorry for your loss, Dr. Breitkreuz was our Doc before we moved, he was a good Doc/man. Will be missed by many.
Steve and Sara Witt
December 27, 2020
Dr. Breitkreuz delivered both of my boys over 18 years ago. He was then my dad´s doctor years later at my urgent request. I believe he saved my dad´s life. Dr. B was such wonderful, kind and compassionate and understanding man. My heartfelt sympathies to his family.
Melanie S.
December 20, 2020
Words can´t describe how sorry I am at this loss. You´re in my prayers.
Mark Little
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results