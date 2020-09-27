David D. Gabrick

(1946-2020)

David D. Gabrick, 74, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Unity Point Allen Hospital, in Waterloo.

David was born May 9, 1946 in Minneapolis Minnesota, to Daniel and Nellie Gabrick. He married Mary Jean Waldon at First Congregational Church in Waterloo on September 7, 1968. They were married 52 years and raised three children. David graduated from South High School, in Minneapolis in 1964. He attended the University of Minnesota and transferred to the University of Northern Iowa where he studied business. He also served in the Iowa Army National Guard. He worked at John Deere for 32 years as a Process Engineer and retired in 2002.

David is survived by his wife, Mary; a son, Michael Gabrick, of Parkville, Missouri; two daughters, Tanya (Nathan) Deklotz, of Cedar Rapids; Stephanie (Tegan) Benham, of Urbandale; Six grandchildren, Carter, Alex and Finn Gabrick, Quincey Deklotz and Tyler and Adalyn Benham; A sister, Patricia Johnson of Florida.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society and Goodwill Industries of Northeast Iowa.

Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

